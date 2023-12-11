Obituary - Master Jordan Myles Ellison

Master Jordan Myles Ellison, age 7, of Fayetteville, Ga., transitioned on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital.

Jordan was a proud and friendly second grader at Oak Grove Elementary School in Peachtree City, Georgia.

He enjoyed numerous activities, especially wrestling, playing video games, football with his dad and brothers, soccer, drums, guitar and playing the piano.

He especially loved his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his parents, James and Shalanda Ellison, Fayetteville, Ga.; brothers, James Ellison Jr., Gulfport, Miss.; and Jayden Evans, Fayetteville, Ga.; grandmother, Eloise Childers, Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Angela (Robert) Marshall, Labritta (Darnelle Scott) Whye, Shekoria (Mark) Clark, Judith Herrington, Loretta (Willie) Jones, Cassandra (Reginald) Lewis, Cora (Sheldon) Lanier and Amanda (Reginald) Bush; uncles, William Ellison, Albert Ellison and Uriah Warren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jordan Myles Ellison laid in state from 10 until 11 a.m. There was no viewing after the service.

The celebration of life service was held on Saturday, December 09, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ Chapel Community Church, 1144 Highway 92, Fayetteville, GA, with Elder Robert Marshall as eulogist. A private burial for family was held.

The service for Jordan Ellison was live-streamed from Craig R Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc. Facebook page.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation to CHOA Children's Healthcare Egelston Aflac Foundation.

Celebration of life services were entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2023

