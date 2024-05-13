Obituary - Judy Jenkins Findley

PIKEVILLE, Ky. -- Judy Jenkins Findley, 77, of Pikeville, Ky., retired bank executive, died Saturday, May 4th, 2024, at Bluegrass Hospice in Hazard, Ky., from a long bout with Parkinson's and dementia.

Judy was born to the late Emory and Thelma Jenkins in Savannah on December 4th, 1946. She was a graduate of Jenkins High School. Judy was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Pikeville.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Findley; and a brother, Emory Arnold Jenkins.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Ross and Gloria Henderson of Pikeville; stepson, Chris Findley, and his wife, Rebecca Findley, of Waleska, Ga.; two grandchildren, Bryce and Reagan Findley; a sister, Kay Downs and her husband, John H. Downs, of Savannah; sister-in-law, Norita Jenkins of Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, May 13, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA.





Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2024

