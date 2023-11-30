Obituary - Judy Garland Zetterower Futch

Judy Garland Zetterower Futch, age 85, passed away on November 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at Southern Manor in Statesboro.

She was born on August 6, 1938, in Statesboro, Ga., to Robert and Jewell Hunter Zetterower.

With a heart as big as the Georgia sky, Judy dedicated her life to being a homemaker and spreading love and kindness to all those she encountered.

Judy had a personality that radiated warmth and compassion. She embodied generosity and selflessness, always willing to lend a helping hand or give someone the shirt off her back. Her love for people was evident in every aspect of her life. Judy found joy in assisting others and making a positive impact on their lives.

When it came to her hobbies and interests, Judy had a love for the simple pleasures in life. Camping trips with her family provided cherished memories of adventure and togetherness. She also enjoyed the peacefulness of picking up pecans during autumn and took great pleasure in listening to the soothing melodies of bluegrass music.

Judy's family meant everything to her, and she cherished each moment spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, as well as her devoted husband of 54 years, Mr. Rufus Futch; and their son, Floyd Futch.

She is survived by her loving son and daughters-in-law, Jake and Kim Futch, along with Lynn Futch; as well as her daughter and son-in-law, Miriam and John David Donaldson, all residing in Statesboro; and a brother, Owen Zetterower of Statesboro. Judy's grandchildren include Hunter Futch of Brevard, N.C.; Sally Marie Futch of Statesboro, Lindsay (Matt) Beatty of Savannah, Chad Love (Lexie Monroe) of Meldrim, Madelyn Love, JD Donaldson, Hayden Futch and Luke Futch, all of Statesboro; many great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her K9 companion, BiBi.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The graveside funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Cemetery with Elder Randy Waters and Elder Jake Futch officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers at Southern Manor and to Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Futch family.





Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2023

