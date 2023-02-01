Obituary - Joellen Smith Wilson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Joellen S. Wilson, beloved mother and child of God, born November 18, 1938, went to be with the Lord January 18, 2023.A memorial service will be held at Legacy Church at North East Park on February 11, 2023, at 11 a.m.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



