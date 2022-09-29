Obituary - James Max Strickland

SYLVANIA – James Max Strickland of Sylvania, Ga., age 73, husband of Kay Strickland, passed away Monday evening, September 26, 2022, at his residence.He was a native of Royston, Georgia, but had family ties in Screven County.He graduated magna cum laude from Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science in 1973.He began his work in funeral service when he was 15 years old, working for Hall Funeral Home in Royston, Ga.He later worked at several funeral homes in the Atlanta, Ga., area before moving to Screven County.He and Ronnie Waters opened Thompson-Strickland Waters Funeral Home in November of 1981. The business was sold in early 1992, but James remained a funeral director and manager.James had over 58 years of experience in the funeral home business.He became coroner of Screven County in 1990 and served until 2022.He was kind, considerate and caring to all people he met.James was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristan Strickland Smoak; parents, Max Kutz Strickland and Cassie Elise Strickland; mother-in-law, Bernice W. Griner; and several aunts and uncles.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kay Strickland; grandsons, Kameron Max Smoak and Tanner Kaiden Smoak, all of Sylvania, Ga.; several aunts and uncles and several special nieces and nephews.James was a member of Rotary International and was a Gideon. He was a faithful member of the McDonald Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities, including song leader and deacon.The funeral service was held Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland Waters Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Dr. Jack Gatlin and assisted by the Rev. Bill Kent. Interment followed at Screven County Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers: Larry Aaron, William Thomas, Bill Forehand, Chris Waters, Dale Frazier, Kevin Hagan and Keith Smith.Honorary pallbearers: members of the McDonald Baptist Church, David Exley, Henry Young, Eric Cooper, Dr. Sherma Peter, Beth and Chris Reddick.Please share your thoughts and memories about James and his life at www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2022

