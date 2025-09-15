Obituary - Gordon Lee Parks

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Gordon Lee Parks of Statesboro, Georgia, died at the age of 84 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia, on September 11, 2025, at 0640.

Gordon was formerly of Dalton, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Gordon Lee Parks was born in Dalton, Georgia, to parents, Leila Bowen Parks and Willis Cooper Parks Sr. He graduated from Dalton High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science from North Georgia College, later earning his master's and Ph.D. in physics from Clemson University.

Gordon was married to Judy Elizabeth Marlow for over 60 years, with the service being performed at Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Together they raised a son, Eric Galen Parks; and a daughter, Cynthia Nicole "Nikki" Parks (Villarreal).

Gordon served in the United States Army for 6 1/2 years, reaching the rank of captain and receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

He touched the lives of many students, as he was a professor of math and science at North Georgia College, Palm Beach Community College, Georgia Southern University and Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya. Gordon was also a beloved high school teacher in math and science at Statesboro High School.

Gordon loved experiencing the world. He and Judy spent their 61 years of marriage traveling and soaking in new cultures.

Gordon was very skilled in family genealogical research, having found records of his own family dating back to 1670. He also loved to fish, God and "M*A*S*H."

Gordon went by and was honored with many titles: Dr. Parks, professor to some, teacher to others, dad, poppy, friend to all.

His brilliant mind and gentle presence will be deeply missed by those who loved and admired him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Cooper Parks Sr.; his mother, Leila Bowen Parks; his brothers, Willis Cooper "Bill" Parks Jr., Larry Parks and Walter Parks; and his sister, Mary Parks (O'Briant).

Gordon is survived by his wife, Judy Parks; his sister, Martha Parks Hackney; his son, Eric Galen Parks, and his wife, Paula Alexandra Parks; his daughter, Cynthia Nicole "Nikki" Parks (Villarreal), and her husband, Mario Fernando Villarreal; his grandchildren, Justin Cooper Powell, Kayla Justyne Powell Burm, and her husband, Matthew Burm; his grandchildren, Katherine Isabella Parks and her husband, Jackson Brian Dibble; Alexander Nicholas Parks and his fiancée, Kenzie Faye Barton; his great-grandson, George Lucas Burm; plus multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, September 19, 2025, at West Hill Cemetery in Dalton, Georgia, with military honors by American Legion Post 112.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday at Love Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.





Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2025

