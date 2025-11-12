Obituary - Glenda “Joann” Hammond

Glenda “Joann” Hammond, a devoted servant of Christ, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, entered her eternal home in heaven on November 11th.

Born on July 29, 1939, to Jesse and Exie Aycock, Joann was one of seven children and grew up in a home filled with love and faith. Throughout her life, she exemplified Christian service and dedication to others. Her life’s mission was to work for the eternal kingdom. faithfully serving as a church pianist, leading nursing home ministries and sharing the gospel through jail ministry.

Joann and her husband, Porter “Ken” Hammond, built both a family and a business together, founding Bulloch Bolt and Supply. She later went on to serve as a respected real estate agent with ERA Landmark Realty, where she continued to bless others with her kindness, honesty and unwavering work ethic.

Her love for her family was deep and steadfast, only exceeded by her love for her Savior. She lived out her faith daily, embodying grace, humility and compassion in all she did.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Shanda (Stephen) Rushing, Stephen and (Angela) Hammond and Timothy Hammond; and her cherished grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Rushing, Alana (Austin) Gartin, Brianna (Lorenzo) Migliara, David Hammond and Rachel Hammond.

Joann is also survived by her siblings, Jesse “J.M.” Aycock, Bobby (Diana) Aycock and Deborah (Ken) Fish; and was preceded in death by her parents and other beloved family members.

Her gentle spirit, unwavering faith and servant’s heart left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Though she will be deeply missed, her legacy of love, music and ministry will live on in the countless lives she touched.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Branch Church, followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Stephen Hammond officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord.” – Matthew 25:23

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Joann’s memory to her beloved home church, Branch Church, 5062 Highway 25 South, Garfield, Georgia 30425.

