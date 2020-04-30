Obituary - Gertrude Elizabeth “Trudy” Mandell Powell

Gertrude Elizabeth “Trudy” Mandell Powell, 76, of Metter, died Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020, at Twin View Nursing Center in Twin City.Born in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Harry Mandell and Katherine Marie Lekner Mandell. She lived in Metter since 1970 and was a retired LPN, having worked for Candler County Hospital, Statesboro Family Practice and Medical Associates of Metter.Mrs. Powell enjoyed reading and helping with raising her grandchildren.Surviving are her daughter, Heather P. Aldrich of Metter; her son, William Pugh of Burlington, New Jersey; her father, Harry Mandell of Flagler Beach, Florida; a brother, Elmer Joy of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Clay Aldrich of Metter, DJ Johnson of Twin City and Gracie Johnson of Twin City; and several nieces and nephews including Vicky Prince of Metter.A private family graveside service will be held in Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Solace Hospice, 101 McIntosh Street, Vidalia, GA 30474.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



