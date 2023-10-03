Obituary - Felton Taylor Boatwright

Felton Taylor Boatwright, 24, passed suddenly on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He was a 2017 graduate of Statesboro High School and was employed with Statesboro Floor Covering as an installer.

He was an amateur photographer, avid artist, fisherman and skateboarder.

He is survived by his mother, Kaci Boatwright of Statesboro, Ga.; and his father, Marshall Gregg of North Carolina; his twin brother, Mackenzie Boatwright of Statesboro, Ga.; his half-sisters, Ashlyn and Jillian; half-brother, Hunter Gregg, all of North Carolina; maternal grandmothers, Pegi Boatwright and Rhonda Boatwright; his maternal grandfather, Dennie Boatwright; his paternal grandparents, Doris and Ray Mercer; his maternal great-grandmother, Mattie Kate Boatwright of Claxton; his aunts and uncles, Will and Emilie Boatwright, Adrian Dameron and Heather Denton; his special cousin, Sidney Boatwright.

Visitation was held Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors. Dennis Roddenberry officiated.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2023

