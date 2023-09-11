Obituary - Eugenia Moore Thomas

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Eugenia Moore Thomas, age 79, formerly of Asheboro, N.C., went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 8, 2023, at High Point Medical Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Register, Ga., on May 4, 1944, to Dennis Fullwood Moore Sr. and Lillian Akins Moore.

Eugenia was a 1962 graduate of Statesboro High School, where she received many accolades, including receiving the Most Valuable Player Award and the Best Offensive Player Award in basketball. She was also a graduate of Massey Business College in Atlanta, Ga.

She retired from Bossong Hosiery, Inc., after 40 years of service.

She enjoyed watching sports and was a huge Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan.

She loved cooking, spending time with her family, traveling and watching her daughters and grandchildren participate in athletics and extra-curricular activities.

She enjoyed spending time at the beach and being on Lake Tillery.

Eugenia was a caring and loving woman who, throughout her lifetime, devoted herself to her family and her Christian faith.

We know that God is pleased to have one of His kind and generous angels back in His arms where she belongs.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter Thomas.

She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Thomas Maness (Billy) of Troy, N.C.; and Emily Thomas Coltrane of Mt. Gilead, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Maness, Madeline Rose Maness, Ashton Blaine Maness, John William Maness, Sarah Elizabeth Coltrane; and great-grandson, Carter William Maness; and siblings, Dennis Fullwood Moore Jr. (Kathy) of Statesboro, Ga.; Lillian M. Vaupel of Midway, Ga.; and Thomas Jeffrey “Jeff” Moore (Mary Anne) of Portal, Ga.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center and Bernard R. Chinnasami, MD, for caring for their mother during her extended illness. They would also like to thank the Intensive Care Unit staff at High Point Medical Center for their care during the last several weeks.

The family is very grateful for all the friends that helped in the care of Eugenia and their many prayers during her illness.

The family received friends on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, in Asheboro. At other times, the family will be available at each daughters' personal residence.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.





Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



