Obituary - Dorothy Ann Wilmoth

Dorothy Ann Wilmoth, better known as Dot, peacefully passed away on November 2, 2023, at the age of 85 at her home in Louisville, Ga.

Dot was born on July 9, 1938, in Monroe, La., to the late Beulah Johnson Harpold and the late Virgil Harpold.

Throughout her adult life, Dot lived in Savannah, Ga., Gadsden, Ala., and Statesboro, Ga., before moving to Louisville in 2017 to be near her son.

Dot was a compassionate spirit who touched the lives of many.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving son, Marc Wilmoth (Lil Easterlin); her brother, Frank Harpold; and her sisters, Geneva (Jerry) Clodfelter, Geraldine Draughn, Joann Hill, Darline (Skip) Warriner and Maurine (Larry) Daves; and by her 36 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James G. "Jimm" Wilmoth; her son, David Wilmoth; and three sisters.

Dot had a passion for gardening, thrift shopping and caring for her beloved pets. Her green thumb brought life and beauty to her surroundings, and her love for finding treasures in thrift stores was unmatched. Dot’s pets were more than just animals to her; they were cherished members of her family.

Dot valued her faith deeply and drew strength from her religious convictions. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Louisville, Ga., where she found solace, support and a sense of community. She was a member of the Imogene Achorn Sunday School Class, which she dearly loved.

Dot Wilmoth’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who know and loved her. May she rest in peace.

The funeral service was held at First Baptist Church in Louisville, GA on Monday, November 6, at 11 a.m. Following the service, interment took place at 1:30 p.m. at the Middleground Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro, GA.

Friends were welcome to join the family at either or both services.

Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2023

