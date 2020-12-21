Obituary - Delores Cleary Berry

Delores Cleary Berry, 68, of Metter, and widow of Donald G. “Don” Berry, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Bethany in Millen.Born in Statesboro, she was a daughter of the late Frank Cleary and Geneva Shuman Cleary Collins.She grew up in Statesboro and moved to Metter when she married Don Berry in 1974. Delores was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She was a nurse and worked for Dr. Smith and Dr. Robinson in Metter for many years and in later years, Delores went to work for Pleasant View Nursing Home in Metter.She had a love for caring for people and loved the outdoors and fishing. She loved to sew and to go shopping, and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, Delores was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Owens; and a brother, Arnold Cleary.Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Katrina Thompson of Metter and Erin and Eric Mallard of Statesboro; her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Allison Berry of Millen; a brother, Ted Cleary of Covington; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Raymond McCubbins of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Breanna Berry, Faith Mallard, Reagan Mallard, Robert Donald Mallard, Aiden Berry, Candler Berry, Ella Grace Berry, Matalyn Thompson and Kaleigh Gibson; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service was held 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Lake Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Gay officiating.The family received friends immediately following the service on Monday at Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



