Obituary - Darryl Paris "Darryl P." Wilkinson

Darryl Paris "Darryl P." Wilkinson, at age 60, passed to heaven at his home in Statesboro, Ga., due to cardiac arrest on January 5, 2021.Darryl was born June 17, 1960, in Atlanta, Ga., to Luther and Mahee Wilkinson.Darryl grew up in Fredonia, Ala., and graduated in 1978 from Lanett Senior High School.He had a love for athletics from an early age, lettering in many sports. His love of sports continued throughout his entire life, from umpiring Little League to playing on church softball teams.Surpassing his love of playing sports was his love of Auburn football. Through winning or losing, his dedication to Auburn University was unwavering. Extending from his wardrobe, office décor, home décor, down to his truck, it was clear how he loved that blue and orange! War Eagle!His early career was at Watkins Motor Lines, followed by decades in the automobile sales industry.Darryl was proud to become a Mason at the Sylvania Lodge Number 301 on July 18, 1998.Darryl loved his family very much and from a young age greatly valued those he cared for. To be around him was to know pure love, acceptance and forgiveness. He gave with a whole heart and open arms.Darryl was a proud member of the addiction recovery community in Statesboro, Ga.During his final years of life, he could always be found with his cross around his neck and his Bible. While always being a man of faith, his relationship with God was steadfast these last few years and is now with Him.He is survived by his daughters, Whitley (Dan) Perkins and Sydney (Dylan) Weaver; his granddaughters, Emory Weaver and Evelyn Perkins; and his brother, Wayne Wilkinson.He was predeceased by his siblings, Pam Gunter and Tim Wilkinson.The memorial service will be Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA.We are asking that in lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to John's Place via Pineland Health, Statesboro, GA, (912) 764-6906.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021




