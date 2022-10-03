Obituary - Capt. Richard M. "Robby" Robbins

Capt. Richard M. "Robby" Robbins of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away Saturday, October 1, peacefully at home at the age of 85.Born in New York City in 1937 to Bert G. and Helen Robbins, Robby went on to serve 23 years in the United States Air Force, including tours in Germany, Vietnam and Thailand.After serving his country, he was employed by Georgia Southern University until he retired.Robby graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and his master’s degree from the University of Utah.Robby deeply loved his country, his wife and his family.He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Inge Koeppel Robbins; daughter, Maria Reth (Michael); and grandchildren, Kristina McClure (Jennifer Purcell), Brigitta Tolnay (Brennan) and Michaela Reth; and several longterm and cherished friends.Robby is fondly remembered by his family and friends as gentle, loving, patient and wise. He was the first to help you solve a problem, a sharp bridge and chess player (and coach to the grandchildren) and proud to serve his church and community however he could.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Statesboro from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Sam Clay and Paul Sizemore officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 18098 GA-67 in Statesboro, Georgia.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



