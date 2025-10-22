Obituary - Alvin Charles Fickle

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. -- Alvin Charles Fickle, 82, of Hiawassee, Georgia, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2025. Born on November 14, 1942, in Frankfort, Indiana, Al was the son of John Carlyle Fickle and Doris Flint Fickle.

He was graduated from Mulberry High School and Purdue University. Al married Shirley "Sybil" Rusk (deceased) in Dayton, Indiana, on September 6, 1964.

Al was raised on a small farm in Indiana during the late 1940s and 1950s. He spent his career in the agricultural community, a profession that took him and Sybil from Indiana to Illinois, and later, through both south and north Georgia before his retirement in Hiawassee.

Al was an active member of his churches in Galesburg and Effingham, Illinois, as well as Cartersville, Tifton, Statesboro and Hiawassee.

He is survived by sons, Chris (Laura) Fickle of Woodstock, Georgia; and Craig (Stacye) Fickle of Atlanta and Tybee Island, Georgia; and grandchildren, John, Grant (Jordan), Adam, Connor, Luke, Anna and Sam.

The service will be held on Saturday, November 1, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Hiawassee, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christ the King Church, 525 North Main Street Hiawassee, Georgia 30546.





Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2025

