Mr. Eugene Natson Jr.

Eugene Natson Jr., 67, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after an extended illness at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Ga., under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a Bulloch County native.

He was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School and a 1979 graduate of Georgia Southern College (Georgia Southern University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He went on to earn a master of education degree in 1984 and education specialist degree in 1987 from Georgia Southern College (Georgia Southern University).

He retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education after 26 years of service as an educator, including his final position as assistant superintendent for Human Resources & Student Support.

Mr. Natson is survived by one daughter, Natasha Natson; and one son, Andre Raymond Ware of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Tony (Janice) Natson of Statesboro, Ga.; one sister, Betty Clark of Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Canty Natson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Rachel P. (Bernal) Jackson of Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers-in-law, Sammy Cone of Statesboro, Ga.; Wemberly Ponder of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sanford Ponder Jr. of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Larry Cone as eulogist.

Mr. Natson will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 US-80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Service will be Live-Streamed.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2023

