Two city meetings: bus system, housing on work session agenda

Fares to be charged and bus exterior graphic designs for Statesboro’s planned city transit system, projected to begin service this year, are two of the topics for Tuesday’s 3:30 p.m. mayor and council work session, preceding the 5:30 p.m. regular meeting.

Both May 18 meetings are being held in the council chambers at City Hall, 50 East Main St.

Several items related to housing are also on the agenda for presentation and discussion during the 3:30 nonvoting work session.

Kingsland-based builder Bill Gross is slated to provide information about his Bryant Landing senior housing development, proposed for the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary School campus. Jonathan Gelber of KB Advisory Group is then to make a presentation about the city-ordered market rate housing study, and Russ Marane of the Coastal Regional Commission to provide information on the affordable housing plan.

The city government is also working with the Coastal Regional Commission to launch Statesboro’s public transit system with federal and state grant funding and money earmarked from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST. The CRC, which operates a multi-county bus system in the region, will operate the city’s system using small buses with custom-made, Statesboro-specific graphics.

City Council’s 5:30 p.m. voting meeting is slated to bring a second-reading and possible approval of a change in the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance to allow variances for pubs and businesses with low-volume alcohol licenses to be located within 100 yards of churches, schools and college buildings. Currently, restaurants can apply for such variances, but not pubs as defined in the ordinance or low-volume licensees, such as hair salons that serve wine.

A first reading of the ordinance change was approved by the council two weeks ago.

Several zoning and contract decisions are also on the agenda.