Trinity Episcopal to hold benefit concert for Boys & Girls Club

Mezzo-soprano Jennifer D’Agostino and baritone Michael Roemer will perform in a benefit concert at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro for the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County. Local pianist Jonathan Murphy will accompany the duo.

According to a release from the church, the concert is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 as part of the Trinity Benefit Concert Series. Trinity is located at 4401 Country Club Road, at the intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway (Statesboro bypass).

While there is no admission for the concert, donations will be accepted with checks to Trinity Episcopal Church and the “Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County” written on the memo line; cash, and there will be a QR code linking audience members to an on-line donation form.

All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County, according to the release.

Dr. D’Agostino and her husband Michael Roemer are new to the Statesboro community. She recently joined the voice faculty at Georgia Southern University’s Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music, and Roemer is an active singer and pianist in the region.

Celebrating a kaleidoscope of repertoire from opera, operetta and music theater, the couple will present selections from composers they say have played a significant part of their musical lives.

In addition to his position as director of Music at Trinity Episcopal Church, Murphy is the music director of Opera at the Gretsch School of Music, and a member of the Gretsch School of Music’s collaborative piano program.

For more information about the concert, contact Trinity Episcopal Church at (912) 489-4208.



