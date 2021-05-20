Sweet fundraiser set for man in kidney failure

Gary Bacon has struggled with dialysis for the past 12 years, but the Claxton resident is now on a very short list to become eligible for a kidney transplant.

However, before he can move forward on that list, Bacon must secure enough funds to pay for half of the medications he will need following the procedure, said Joe Dell, a longtime friend of Bacon’s. So, Dell has arranged a fundraiser to help Bacon secure the $6,000 he needs to get closer to receiving a new kidney.

A “Scooper Night” is set for Tuesday, May 25 at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Statesboro, where Dell has been a manager for the past five years. Dell said 25% of all sales between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. that evening will be donated to Bacon’s fund. Also, he said the employees have agreed that all the tips earned in that time frame be donated, as well.

“Normally, we do Scooper Nights for college sororities and fraternities for their fundraisers,” Dell said. “I’ve never asked the owner for anything like this, but he quickly agreed. Gary is an honestly good man and if anyone deserves a little help and the chance at a better life, he does.”

Bacon is in end-stage renal disease and the hours he spends in dialysis each week don’t allow him to spend time with his family, especially his 13- and 16-year-old nephews, Caleb and Shannon Bacon.

“As I don’t have children of my own, they have become my quasi-children,” Bacon said. “A new kidney would allow me more time on this earth to watch them grow and mature into adults.

“I recognize fully that receiving a kidney is a huge task, one that many people spend many years hoping to get,” Bacon said. “I hope and pray to God each day that I may be one day next in line on the transplant list.”

Dell said donations are being accepted now to help Bacon and can be dropped off anytime at Bruster’s, which is located at 995 Lovett Road in the Statesboro Mall parking lot, next to the Synovus Bank branch.







