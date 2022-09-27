Storm forces postponement of Saturday’s GreenFest

Set for Saturday, the possible impact from Hurricane Ian will force postponement of the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro.

According to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the tentative new date for GreenFest is Feb. 18, 2023, with the location and time to be announced later.

“We thank you for your cooperation and hope that you will participate in GreenFest in the near future,” Clements said in the email.

The goal of GreenFest is to educate the public about sustainable solutions throughout the community and to share green resources and eco-friendly ideas in an outdoor festival atmosphere. The event will showcase all the local area has to offer for sustainable living.