Statesboro mayor’s ‘State of City' 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carter Recital Hall

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will give his 2023 State of the City speech Tuesday, Feb. 28, as the centerpiece of an event to which the public is invited, 7 p.m. in the Carol A. Carter Recital Hall on the Georgia Southern University campus.



As his major topics, the mayor intends to talk about infrastructure and youth engagement, as well as affordable housing and the housing supply in general. He plans to discuss these in relation to the unprecedented growth coming to the community and region, said city Public Information Officer Layne Phillips.

In ceremonial aspects of Tuesday night’s program, Georgia Southern’s ROTC Eagle Battalion Color Guard will post the flags, and local gospel and jazz singer Vivian Summers will deliver the National Anthem.

After McCollar’s keynote remarks, Mayor’s Office intern Kai Rivers and Grice Connect assignment editor Whitney Lavoie will facilitate a question-and-answer session.

Additionally, McCollar will make a key to the city presentation. The recipients of this honor will be announced during the event.

Light refreshments will be served afterward. The Carol A. Carter Recital Hall is located in the Foy Building on the Georgia Southern main campus. Parking is available in Lot 21 beside the Russell Union, and the parking lot can be accessed from Chandler Road by turning onto Dorman Drive.

The event will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.



