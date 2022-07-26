SPD makes 4 arrests in separate incidents over weekend

Over the past weekend, the Statesboro Police Department responded to three separate incidents that resulted in four arrests on various charges, according to a press release from SPD Capt. Jared Akins.

On Friday, K-9 officers with SPD’s Impact Team stopped a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 3:20 p.m. for a traffic violation. The officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found a trafficking weight of MDMA (Ecstasy), along with quantities of cocaine, marijuana and a firearm. The driver of the vehicle, James Kelsey Rock, 51, of Skye View Drive in Statesboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana/misdemeanor.

Rock remains in the Bulloch County Jail, pending further judicial action.

Then on Saturday, officers responded to Lowe’s on Northside Drive East in Statesboro shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a shoplifting that had just occurred there. Officers and Impact Team members immediately detained Thomas Lee Kennedy, 37, of Georgetown, South Carolina.

A second male fled the scene on foot, so officers set up a perimeter in the area and APO Patrick Webb responded with his K-9 partner, Smokey, to track the suspect. The track was successful, with Randall Wade Roberts, 53, of Ellabell, taken into custody by officers. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of nearly $800 worth of Lowe’s merchandise from the suspects’ vehicle, as well as cocaine found on Kennedy’s person.

Kennedy was also found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the terms of his supervised release from the Bureau of Prisons. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, giving false identity information to law enforcement, possession of a drug-related object, and the felony warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

Roberts was charged with theft by shoplifting/felony and obstruction/misdemeanor.

Both Kennedy and Roberts have extensive criminal histories and prison records, and quick work by officers of various units and a tip from a citizen resulted in the arrest of the two career criminals.

Then, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, officers and detectives responded to The Hudson Apartments on South Main Street in Statesboro for multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed a man matching the description of the possible gunman and gave chase to him on foot. The male, Khalil Jamol Davis, 27, of Swainsboro, was arrested after the foot pursuit.

Officers later found a female with a facial injury and a minor graze mark from a bullet who required EMS attention. She was attended to on scene and refused transport to the hospital.

She identified Davis as the male who had struck her and then fired the shots in the parking lot. Detectives processed the scene and recovered multiple shell casings and projectiles, and identified several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

Davis was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property/second degree, reckless conduct, simple battery and obstruction. He remains at the jail, pending further judicial action.