Sen. Burns introduces safe swimming bill

Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania) introduced Senate Bill 107, also known as Izzy’s Law. Izzy’s Law would require the Department of Public Health to develop of a safety plan for aquatic activities based on the standards for nationally accredited private swim instructors.

The Department of Public Health would be required to make the aquatic plan widely accessible and downloadable.

Izzy’s Law is named after Israel “Izzy” Scott, a 4-year old who died via drowning during a backyard swim lesson in Burke County on June 14, 2022.

“No child should die while receiving swim instructions,” said Sen. Burns. “Izzy Scott’s death was a tragedy that shook our entire community and devastated the Scott family. No parent should experience the pain of a lost child, especially in a circumstance that was preventable. It is our duty to ensure that we protect our children by creating safety plans that aligns with national guidelines.”

Senate Bill 107 was assigned to the Senate Committee on Children and Families.

Burns serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics. He represents the 23rd Senate District, which includes Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, Screven and several other counties.