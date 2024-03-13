SECO Int. appoints Dr. Horace Deal as president

SECO International announces the appointment of Dr. Horace Deal, O.D., as president for the 2024-2025 term.

According to a release from the professional group that provides educational opportunities in optometry, Deal was elected at the group’s House of Delegates meeting during SECO 2024. The Statesboro doctor steps into his position with an extensive background in optometry and a commitment to professional excellence and innovation.

Deal is an alumnus of the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN.

“Dr. Deal has dedicated his career to advancing the field of optometry,” the release states. “After graduating in 1997, he quickly established himself as a leader, specializing in areas such as pediatrics, vision training, glaucoma, and cataracts during his internships at Clayton Eye Center and Gottleib Vision Group.”

In 1997, Dr. Deal joined Professional Eye Care of Hinesville as an associate optometrist He later took over Becker Eye Clinic in Statesboro in 2000, and changed the name to Professional Eye Care of Statesboro, which he owns today.

Dr. Deal serves on the Board of the Athletic Foundation at Georgia Southern University, where he has also made significant contributions as the team optometrist for Georgia Southern athletics since 2000. In this role, Dr. Deal has been instrumental in teaching and developing Sports Vision programs, working closely with trainers and athletes to enhance their performance.



