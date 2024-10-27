Rev. John Bressler - To always choose wisely, follow the Word of God

In Philippians 4:8, Paul writes about what is true, what is dignified, what is pure and what is winsome. Someone called me winsome one day. I didn't know whether to say thanks or start a fight. After all, Webster's dictionary defines winsome as charming or gay. I am neither.

Paul wanted these folks in Philippi to keep their minds on the good things, the right thigs, which sounds so easy on the surface.

When we were younger, things seemed so simple. This is right. That is wrong. That is true. That is false. It was easy because when we weren't certain or sure about this or that, we'd just go to mom or dad and they would tell us. We might not take their advice, but at least we had a choice. As we added some years – and not always a lot of wisdom – many things seemed so promising. "Buy this and you will find the end of the rainbow. It's no money down, no payments until next year, no interest and a free trip to Brooklet. How can you lose?" How about these? "Get your next car from Honest Abe Lincoln Brown. He's never met a customer he didn't like. Here is a wrinkle cream that will take 10 years off your face. Lose 40 pounds and still eat all you want or my name isn't Slim Smith."

These promises must be true! It's in print! There is a lifetime guarantee! He looks so honest in the picture. Look at the before and after photos. What's not to believe?

Theologically speaking, there are a lot of gods out there and they promise so much for so little and they would be thrilled to replace that which is true, dignified and winsome. Some movie stars, sports figures and political charmers are almost spoken of in hushed voices. They are revered. People hang on their every word. Some will pay a small fortune for a lock of hair, a signed photograph, a remnant of their clothing, any piece of memorabilia. These scraps of devotion will be placed on a mantel, in a safe deposit box or in a room that resembles a shrine. It makes little difference that the hero or heroine is lewd, abusive, manipulative or even decadent. That popular figure is what the admirer wants to be like.

I have a god in my pocket. It can comfort me. Oh, yes. I trust in this god because with this god I can buy power, security, pleasure, comfort, attention and status. If I want something, this god will get it for me. This god can be hidden and protected. It is omnipotent. It can change its shape and become a check, a charge plate, cash, a bond, a note, a certificate and if it is stolen or lost, it can be replaced.

Do not let this god deceive you. Whatever guides and directs our lives is ultimately that supreme being to whom we give our complete loyalty and trust.

Paul gives us some help. In this marvelous passage from Philippians, "...whatever you have learned, received and heard from me ... do." The pagan world exists side by side with us. It invites us to lunch, shares our space, opens the door for us and is so attractive and desirable. The pagan world is fun and exciting! We need some direction and so along comes this letter, a love letter, from Paul and this letter tells us God understands our conflict, our decision-making process and the sheer weight of trying to live a life dedicated to God, the true God.

Folks, choices in life are far from being easy. It takes courage to accept what is true. It takes integrity to stand up for what is right. By the way, being terrified to do what is right is perfect humanity at work! Think about it.

Whatever the choice may be: is it just, pure, honorable, excellent, worthy? You must choose, but you have an option and that is to use the highest example to enable you to choose wisely. That example is Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

If we can put each choice to the test, follow the Word of God, then we can choose.

And the God of peace will be with you.

Thanks, God!



