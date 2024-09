Sunday HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m. In “Wisdom Teachers and Interdependence: Rachel Carson and Greta Thunberg,” Carolyn Wallace will share the unique contributions of these two women. The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UU visit www.uustatesboro.org.