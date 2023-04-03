Pre-Hyundai, Bulloch population jumps 3% in past year

Population growth in Bulloch County is expecting a significant rise as the Hyundai meta-plant and other recently announced industrial plants begin to come online in the next three years, but the county is already seeing a jump.

In the latest figures from the US Census Bureau of population estimates for Bulloch County, as of July 1, 2022, Bulloch had grown by 2,422 residents since July 1, 2021 to 83,059 – an increase of 3%. That growth rate is faster than Georgia’s 1.2% rate during the same time period and higher than the 10-county Coastal Georgia Region, which is 2.1%

“It appears that we are growing prior to Hyundai,” said County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson. “Bulloch County has a wonderful diversity of business, culture and rural ambience. These new population estimates tell us, yet again, that we must protect this balance and be good stewards of our community’s man-made and natural resources.”

Bulloch County remains the 33rd most populous county in Georgia and the third most populous county in the Coastal Georgia Region, which, in addition to Bulloch, consists of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.

At 7.4% growth, Long was the fastest-growing Coastal county, while Effingham was second at 3.4 percent.

“In 2022, the Census Bureau adjusted its estimates methodology to account for anomalies in the 2020 census count,” said Planning and Development Director James Pope. “We also benefitted from the fact that many Georgia Southern University students residing on or off campus returned after the pandemic subsided.”

County Manager Tom Couch notes that, as neighboring counties, Bulloch County will become even more of an attractive alternative with the coming presence of Hyundai in Bryan County and its suppliers. He estimates Bulloch’s population could be as high as 103,000 by 2030.

“Our quality of life led by a growing business sector and a higher education presence will influence more people to choose to live and work in Bulloch County,” Couch said. “It’s quite likely that we will surpass Glynn County to become the second most populous county in Coastal Georgia behind Chatham County.”