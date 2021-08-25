Play Pigskin Pickem' 2021

College football season is here and that means the Statesboro Herald's 14th Annual Pigskin Pickem' contest is ready for you to predict winners for a chance each week through Dec. 7 to win $50.

Sponsored by Seasons of Japan and Loc's Chicken and Waffles, pick games in the Sun Belt, Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences and the top picker each week earns a check for $50. The top picker for the season will win another check for $100.

Click here each week to pick your games and check back to see how you did.

If you have registered and played Pigskin Pickem' in past years, your registration is still good. If you haven't played in the past, register now. So get your family, friends and colleagues to sign up and compete against them for bragging rights.

Again, click here to play.