Pittman Park UMC now accepting aluminum cans for recycling

There's a new place to recycle aluminum cans in Statesboro.

Community members are invited to bring their discarded beverage cans to a new receptacle outside Pittman Park UMC at the intersection of Fair and Gentilly Roads. The collected cans will be delivered to Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County to support their Recycle for Good program.

The program estimates that each donated can will cover the cost of a nail for use in their construction efforts.

When church member Sherrye Grotte learned about Habitat for Humanity's program to collect aluminum cans, she said she was impressed.

"The program sounded like a great way to support Mama Earth and help our community at the same time,” Grotte said.

Grotte told church leadership about the opportunity to collect cans and gained permission to place a receptacle on the property.

Pastor Jonathan Smith said he welcomes the new recycling effort.

"When Jesus calls us to love our neighbor, that love should extend to our community and the world around us, including how we care for creation,” he said. “I’m grateful for Pittman Park’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity and this new opportunity to be good stewards of God’s creation alongside our other recycling efforts."

Pittman Park also recycles batteries for the community through Interstate Batteries and contracts the services of curbside recycling company Green Rock Recycling.

Habitat for Humanity’s Recycle for Good program began in 2017 when it partnered with Novelis, a leader in aluminum recycling. Notvalis takes the collected aluminum cans and donates the proceeds they receive from the repurposed metal.



