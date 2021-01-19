OTC earns national honor for digital safety program

Ogeechee Technical College has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention. Presented by EVERFI and Parchment, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to digital prevention programs tied to student safety, well-being, and inclusion.

Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes, including recruitment, student success, retention, and advancement.

For the last six years, Ogeechee Tech has partnered with EVERFI to launch two modules, AlcoholEdu for College and College and Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates. Over 3,000 students have been reached with these modules as a part of OTC’s College & Career Success Skills course.

“We are excited to name Ogeechee Technical College in the first-ever class of recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention,” said Rob Buelow, senior vice president, Higher Education and Impact, EVERFI. “Ogeechee Tech has done an exceptional job putting student values first and providing proactive digital prevention education that enables student success, inside and outside the classroom.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with EVERFI. Here at OTC we not only want to ensure our students get the best technical education possible, but are also prepared and supported with the personal skills needed to succeed in an evolving workforce,” said LeAnne Robinson, Dean for Academic Affairs.

The College & Career Success Skills course is designed to assist students in acquiring skills necessary to achieve academic, personal, and professional success and to improve student retention. In addition to the AlcoholEdu and Sexual Assault Prevention material provided by EVERFI students are taught things like learning and personality styles, time and personal financial management, stress management, wellness, career planning, and goal setting.

OTC instructors Lesa Brown, Kiki Canon, Katie King, Penny Hendrix, Haley Smith, Mary Weaver, and Naronda Wright play a significant role in delivering the EVERFI content to students and maintaining a healthy partnership.

The criteria for the CPN Seal of Prevention are based on the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et al. (2003). A full list of the 2020 recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention and more information on the awards can be found at https://everfi.com/higher-education/campus-prevention-network-awards.



