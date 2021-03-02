One Boro to host violence prevention forum Saturday

The One Boro Commission, sponsored by Statesboro’s city government, will host a violence prevention forum entitled “Securing Statesboro: Keeping Our City Safe,” 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Georgia Southern University’s Military Science Building.

Free and open to the public, the forum will give citizens an opportunity to review and discuss data from law enforcement agencies, as well as from organizations that provide support to victims of violence, states the announcement from City Hall.

Representatives of the Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Southern University Police Department, Safe Haven and The Teal House are scheduled to present information. Safe Haven is the local organization sheltering and supporting adult and child victims of domestic violence and working to prevent it, while The Teal House is more formally the Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault Center Inc.

After the presentations, the event will be opened to questions and feedback from others in attendance.

The GS Military Science Building’s address is 4526 Old Register Road, Statesboro, but the event flier notes that GPS, given this address, will not direct you to the exact location. In fact, the building is just off U.S. Highway 301, also South Main Street, east from the Rucker Lane-Old Register Road intersection and just north of the Old Register Road-Forest Drive roundabout.

Parking is available across Forest Drive from the building.

Proposed in 2017 by volunteers and originally announced by Mayor Jonathan McCollar as the Statesboro Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, One Boro was formally adopted by City Council as city commission in late 2018. In October 2019, One Boro hosted a Statesboro’s Longest Table event downtown.

Last summer, the organization proposed an “equity agenda,” later adopted by City Council along with the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance.

In late 2020, the council acted to reassign responsibilities of the former Statesboro Works Commission to One Boro and expanded its membership.

The event announcement provided by city Public Information Officer Layne Phillips states that Saturday’s forum will be the first of many the commission is planning to hold to promote diversity, inclusion and equity in Statesboro.

For other information about the event, including directions to the Military Science Building from various approaches, visit www.statesboroga.gov/oneboro.