National Day of Prayer observance set for Thursday at Bulloch County Courthouse

A National Day of Prayer observance will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds.

This year’s observance coincides with a two-day public reading of the Bible, also on the courthouse lawn. More than 120 people from local churches are scheduled to read the scripture over 21 hours Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s readings will begin at 8:30 a.m. and pause at 11 a.m. to provide time for setup for the National Day of Prayer event. Once the prayer service is completed, readings will begin again at 1:30 and continue until 9 p.m. On Friday, readings will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend and listen.

Organizers say the National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of the United States, based on the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a Day of Prayer. In 1952 Congress designated an annual day of prayer, and in 1988 that law was amended, setting the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.