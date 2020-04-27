Lauren Chambers named Employee of Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Lauren Chambers, a RN in the Cardiac Cath Lab at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, its Employee of the Month for April.

Chambers has been employed at EGRMC since 2014.

"Her love and passion for nursing is evident in the meticulous care she provides each and every one of her patients. Lauren has grown by leaps and bounds since joining the Cath Lab. Her willingness to mold and adapt, as well as her eagerness to study, learn and work hard has truly paid off, making her a valuable asset to our team. Lauren has recently taken on the role of Cath Lab Charge Nurse on a rotating basis.

“The Charge Nurse is directly responsible for the daily flow and organization of the Cath Lab. As Charge Nurse, Lauren is always thinking several steps ahead by anticipating potential needs with quick resolution to issues. She communicates and works well with the Cath Lab team, leadership, and physicians.

“She demonstrates a sense of ownership not by identifying a problem, but by finding possible solutions to the problem and taking action to resolve the problem.

"Lauren truly deserves to be recognized as Employee of the Month for her continuous and ongoing commitment, dedication and loyalty to her patients, the Cath Lab family, and to EGRMC."

"We are proud to honor Lauren as Employee of Month, and commend her for leadership skills, dedication to nursing, and commitment to success," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



