The annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair marked its 60th anniversary this year, offering up the family-friendly fun the event has become known for.

Teresita Sanchez, center, points out friends on the Skyfall ride as she watches with sister Elma, left, Vannessa Rea, bottom right, Marcos Rea, top right, and Francisco Rodriguez during the Kiwainis Ogeechee Fair on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT /Staff



Thousands of Bulloch County and area residents came out to the fairgrounds on Fair Road to enjoy the thrill of midway rides, the challenge of games to win that giant stuffed animal, take in the arts and crafts created by local youths, and, of course, eat as much Fair food as possible.

Jessie Lynn entertains on stage in the Heritage Village. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT /Staff



The Fair will be back next October with its 61st edition.