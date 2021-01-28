Food drop set for 9 a.m. Saturday at SHS

With $13,000 of federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money, the city of Statesboro is working with Feed the Boro to supply some free groceries to area families in need through monthly Saturday morning drive-thru distributions in January, February and March.

The first of three food drops is set for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Statesboro High School.

Like December’s food drop at Statesboro High, drivers seeking food boxes will be expected to approach Statesboro High from Fleming Road behind the football stadium and drive as directed toward the front of the campus. Vehicles’ trunks must be open and empty because volunteers will not reach into cars or move anything in the trunk.

Each box will contain 25 pounds of staple food items in bags, cartons and cans. Fresh produce items, which vary with what Second Harvest has on hand, are provided in addition to the box, which is meant to be enough to feed a family of four two meals a day for one week.

There are no eligibility requirements to receive the food.