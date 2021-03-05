First of 2 info meetings on upgrading Johnson St. neighborhood Tuesday

Statesboro's city Planning and Development Department will host two public information meetings in March and April to discuss neighborhood revitalization and development within the Johnson Street neighborhood.

Both meetings will be held at the Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady St., starting at 6:30 p.m. The first meeting will be held this Tuesday, March 9, and the second is slated for April 13.

City officials recently identified the Johnson Street neighborhood, extending approximately from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to West Jones Avenue on Statesboro's west side, as the first target area for the city's 2021 Urban Redevelopment Plan and Revitalization Area Strategy.

The Revitalization Area designation makes the neighborhood eligible for some federal and state grant funding through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, or DCA. The city is now applying for grants that, if awarded, could be used to assist homeowners and the city with improvements to housing.

People who attend the March 9 and April 13 meetings will hear presentations about several development strategies the city hopes to implement, writes Layne Phillips, the city of Statesboro public information officer.

The city government has applied for a grant from the DCA’s Community Home Investment Program, or CHIP. This could assist in rehabilitating owner-occupied homes as well as building and renovating more affordable single-family homes within the neighborhood, Phillips notes.

In addition to applying for state funding, the city plans to apply for a share of Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. These grants fund projects aimed a providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and economic opportunities, mainly for low- and moderate-income people.