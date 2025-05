The annual National Day of Prayer was held Thursday at the Bulloch County Courthouse.

It was the 25th year that area Christians participated in the National Day of Prayer in Statesboro.

The theme for 2025 was “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled!" from the scripture found in Romans 15:13 that reads: “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The Christian faithful came out to the Bulloch County Courthouse Thursday for the National Day of Prayer. - photo by Jason Martin



Ethel Lane, bottom with scarf, is in the middle of a Prayer Circle during the National Day of Prayer. - photo by Jason Martin