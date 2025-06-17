EGRMC names top leaders, employees

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced Monday its annual award recipients for Clinical Manager of the Year, Non-Clinical Manager of the Year and Employee of the Year.

A release from Jaime Riggs, director of Marketing for the hospital, stated: “These individuals have demonstrated outstanding leadership, commitment and service, and continue to exemplify EGRMC’s mission to provide quality, compassionate care to every patient, every time, always.”

Jennifer Roberson – Clinical Manager of the Year

Jennifer Roberson, director of Rehab Services and Wound Care, was named the Clinical Manager of the Year.

Since taking on her leadership role in February 2023, Roberson has led a transformation within her department, improving productivity, engagement and patient care outcomes.

Through reviews of department processes and billing accuracy, staff education and monthly rounding, Roberson led her team to consistently exceed expectations. Employee engagement scores in Rehab Services have risen to 4.66/5, while her additional leadership of the Wound Care team has seen engagement grow to 4.33/5.

Roberson also played a pivotal role in Project EMpower and led Oracle training efforts for fellow directors.

“Jennifer is truly an amazing director,” said Jacob Turner, a team member. “She demonstrates action-based leadership every day and practices what she preaches. She makes sure all her staff feel supported and heard.”

Roberson is actively involved in multiple initiatives across the organization, including leading the Inpatient Pressure Injury Prevention Committee and serving on the Georgia Hospital Association Leadership Committee. Also, she volunteers with Concerns of Police Survivors. Her leadership has left a lasting mark on EGRMC and the patients it serves.

Clay Kirkland – Non-Clinical Manager of the Year

Materials Manager Clay Kirkland was named the Non-Clinical Manager of the Year.

Kirkland oversees the hospital’s Materials Management Department and has led key operational improvements, including the implementation of the Oracle system and the setup of new PAR inventory areas across nine departments.

Kirkland is known for his integrity, hands-on approach and commitment to his team. Whether staffing is short or running smoothly, Kirkland is often found working shoulder-to-shoulder with his team to keep operations moving. He communicates well with his staff and other hospital personnel and is a respected leader throughout the hospital.

“Clay is everything a great leader should be,” said Chief Financial Officer John White. “He inspires trust, listens with empathy, and always does what’s right, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Kirkland is an active member of several hospital committees, including the Emergency Management and Hazardous Materials Committees and leads the monthly Supply Expense Committee.

Emily Gillen – Employee of the Year

Clinical Informaticist Emily Gillen was named the Employee of the Year. A team member for more than eight years, Gillen is known for her exceptional work ethic, calm problem-solving, and collaborative approach to healthcare technology and informatics.

Gillen has played a key role in training new providers on charting systems, managing system upgrades and designing reports that support quality, safety and compliance across the hospital. Her professionalism and adaptability have earned the respect of her colleagues, but supports physician satisfaction and workflow.

“Emily has a positive attitude despite the challenges that can come with IT issues,” said Chief Nursing Officer Marie Burdett. “She does a remarkable job managing provider frustrations, closing the communication loop, and improving relationships.”

Gillen also represents EGRMC in regional training efforts, extending her influence beyond the hospital by sharing her knowledge and supporting peers across the healthcare system.

Recognizing excellence across the board

“These three individuals represent the very best of our hospital,” said EGRMC CEO Stephen Pennington. “Their leadership, character, and dedication to our patients and teams inspire all of us to raise the bar every single day. They embody what it means to serve with compassion, excellence, and integrity. At East Georgia Regional Medical Center, we remain committed to our mission: Every patient. Every time. Always.”