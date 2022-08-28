Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

These days, we spend our weekends on the water. Last Saturday, the weatherman was calling for rain, but it turned out to be an absolutely beautiful day in Savannah. The weather was drinkable and it made for a perfect time to cruise around the intercoastal waterways. After a long week at work and in the office, being out in nature and breathing in the sea salt air is a wonderful way to relax and reset.

We cued up Van Morrison on the Bluetooth, and headed out from the Savannah Boathouse Marina over to The Salty Dog Cafe on Hilton Head Island for lunch. On the way there, we saw others parasailing and fishing. Dolphins were swimming in pairs and trios, their tail fins popping out of the water in surprise every few feet, alongside the boat. One even showed us the end of his tail, clapping the water as he swam. My husband Kurt said that dolphin must have liked the music. We passed by a trawling shrimp boat named the Double D. The shrimpers had a great sense of humor, because as we passed at a fairly close distance, they stood in the doorway of their cabin with binoculars, checking us out and waving as they went. It made for a funny moment.

After docking the boat and settling in at the restaurant, we ordered up a few refreshing cocktails, crab dip, fried shrimp and the catch of the day for me — the Swordfish sandwich, blackened. We had a view of the marina and winding rivers, and watched the mullet flipping up out of the water as we ate.

After lunch, we stopped into a few of the surrounding shops, where I purchased matching T-shirts for me and my puppy, Ewok. We couldn’t visit The Salty Dog Cafe without bringing him a souvenir home. We picked up a couple of brightly colored koozies, and a local homemade pie filled with chocolate chips and pecans, which I popped in the cooler to enjoy later.

From Hilton Head, we decided to head up the Savannah River to see River Street from the vantage point of the water. We cruised past tug boats and lumber mill yards where the smell of sawdust was on the wind. The Georgia Queen, one of the popular Savannah River Boat Cruises, was out for a spin, its four decks filled with tourists enjoying the experience. As we neared the Talmadge Memorial Bridge, we could see large barges coming from the port. The view of River Street was spectacular set to the backdrop of the bright blue sky and puffy white clouds.

We saw the haystacks of Plant Riverside District standing tall, the familiar rooftop bars and white tents marking the Marketplace. As we pointed the boat toward home, I waved to the bystanders resting on benches and to the Waving Girl Statue, placed along the river in honor of Florence Martus, a young lady who was known to greet the passing ships as a genuine symbol of Southern hospitality.

It is said that day and night, she waved, welcoming, and bidding farewell to the hardworking sailors she encountered.

It was a fun-filled day and I didn’t want it to end.

One of the many benefits of living in coastal Georgia is the wild Georgia shrimp. This time of year in the late summer, when the Silver Queen corn is sweet and ripe, I love to make my Wild Georgia Shrimp and Summer Corn Chowder. I share this recipe in my book and on the blog, and I hope you’ll try it. Until next time, y’all stay afloat.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Wild Georgia Shrimp and Summer Corn Chowder







Ingredients

3 slices of hardwood smoked bacon

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 bunches of green onions, chopped

1/2 medium Vidalia onion, chopped

2 large baked potatoes, peeled and diced

3 ears of fresh, summer corn, sliced off the cob

3 sprigs lemon thyme

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 quart 2% milk

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Old Bay, for seasoning shrimp





Directions

In a large skillet with a high rim, cook bacon on medium-high heat. Remove the bacon, but leave the grease. Stir in the celery, green onions and Vidalia onions, potatoes and corn. Add the thyme, bay leaves, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper and cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Stir in the flour until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in the milk, then cover and bring to a boil. Uncover, reduce the heat to medium low and gently simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs and bay leaves.

Season the shrimp with Old Bay. Stir in the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes. Season with salt. Divide among bowls and sprinkle with green onion and chopped bacon. Serve with Italian bread.



