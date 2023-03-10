David Cromley named ‘Young Farmer of the Year’

After a welcome from Chamber Chairman Chad Wiggins, John Emery Brannen, owner of Double B Ranch and Poultry in Register, offered the first prayer.

“We thank you, Lord, for this beautiful morning, where we are in a free country and we can gather and worship and praise you,” he said. “We stand here this morning, Lord, the tractors are fueled, the seed hoppers are full, everything’s been greased. The farmers are ready to go. The Earth is warming each day the sun comes.

“Lord, you’ve made us men that it’s just in us to get up and go when this season comes. We thank you for these men that put themselves to the test each year against Nature. They try to get things done to support their families and their communities.

“As we begin this year, Lord, we know the heavens are full of rain and the sun is warming the Earth. We pray that you protect us from floods, drought and wind. We know that it’s always a battle, and we thank you, Lord, for caring for us and watching out for us, our families and everyone that supports us.”

Prayers for a bountiful season

Wendell Brannen followed with a heartfelt prayer of his own.

“Our most gracious and benevolent Father, please uplift us this morning as we recognize a young farmer,” he said. “We thank you for the young farmers and old farmers, alike. Such a noble profession. One that provides food and fiber.

“The farmers can only prepare the soil because you give them the strength to do so. They can pick the proper fertility programs and pesticide programs only because you give them the wisdom. They pick the best varieties of seed. They can plant them in a like manner. But they only will come forth because it’s your choice. Dear Lord, they can do all the things that’s within their grasp and power to do. But only you can provide the increase.

“We come to thee when we are in need, and we’re coming to you now and asking that you provide us with a good season and a bountiful crop so that we might share those benefits in a manner that would be pleasing to you.”

Whitney Murphy with Corteva Agriscience offered her prayer:

“Heavenly Father, we thank you for the opportunity to come together and pray for each and every farm family here today and in this community,” she said. “Lord, we trust you with this crop, with this season. I pray that your blessing will continue to flow on each and every one who humbly serve the agriculture industry here. We will continue to pray for guidance and wisdom and sound judgment in all we do, and you will be with us on our journey this season.”

Young Farmer of the Year

After several more prayers, John Roach, market president for Morris Bank, which sponsored the event, introduced the Young Farmer of the Year.

“We recognize a young farmer with strong roots, a current impact and a promising future in agriculture in Bulloch County,” Roach said. “This young farmer is a shining example of someone who volunteers and works hard for the ag industry.

“…He is the county president for Bulloch County Farm Bureau. On a state level, he serves on the College of Ag and Environmental Sciences Alumni Board at the University of Georgia.

“…He is a great steward of the land and wants to protect farming in Bulloch County to support his family and all future generations. Our Young Farmer of the Year for 2023 is David Cromley.”

A surprised Cromley thanked the Chamber for his honor.

“I’m humbled to be here with fellow believers and just to be in the presence of God here,” he said. “In a time of so much division in our world, I just want to see our community pull together like this every day. I think farming has a bright future in Bulloch County. We have to adapt with the times, and I’m confident we will.”