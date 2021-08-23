City Council to meet 11 a.m. Tuesday on vaccine incentives

Statesboro's mayor and City Council announced a specially called meeting for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, to consider approving incentives for people getting COVID-19 vaccinations. It will be held in the council chambers at City Hall.

At the regular council meeting Aug. 3, District 1 Councilmember Phil Boyum suggested holding a vaccination clinic open to the public at City Hall or another downtown building. City Manager Charles Penny, who noted that city employees were previously offered vaccinations in the council chambers, said he would look into the possibility of a city-hosted public vaccination clinic.

District 5 Councilmember Shari Barr then asked that the city staff look into providing incentives.

"I'd also like to hear a proposal about how we might incentivize that, possibly using some CARES Act funding, some recommendations on how we can best use that money to get more people in Bulloch County and Statesboro vaccinated," she said.

CARES, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, was the first of two large pandemic emergency federal funding laws through which the city government qualifies for millions of dollars for various purposes.

When the mayor and council met again Tuesday of last week, Penny reported that a public vaccination clinic had been slated for inside City Hall, 50 E. Main St., on Tuesday of next week, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The exact place inside the building was to be determined, but he mentioned the first-floor lobby as most likely.

This was being planned with assistance from the Bulloch County Health Department.

Penny said he hoped to have information on possible incentives later last week, and the Statesboro Herald was notified Sunday afternoon of Tuesday morning's special meeting.