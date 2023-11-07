Calendar1108 2023

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DEADLINE to place orders for the Botanic Garden’s Poinsettia Sale is Friday. To place an order and/or view colors visit www.georgiasouthern.edu/garden. Cost is $15 each. Pick-up at Heritage Pavilion Dec. 6, noon–5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 478-1149.

ä POKEMON RESCUE Operation Mega-Hunt Hunt will continue through Dec. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä LUNCH & Learn Program will be presented Thursday, noon–1 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Program: “Conscious Consumerism – How Consumers Can Have a Gentler Impact on the Planet.” Cost is $20/person, $15 for Garden members and includes meal and program. To make a pre-paid reservation (required) call (912) 478-1149 or register online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/garden.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä FAMILY MUSIC & Movement Storytime will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Sunday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Nov. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Wager” by David Grann7. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Nov. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOOK BUDDIES With Evie, to include story time and a craft to foster literacy, kindness and character development, will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 2–7 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR MATINEE Hour will be held Nov. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Nov. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.