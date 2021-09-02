Calendar0903 2021

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Program: Legislative Forum. For more information call (912) 687-1592.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.