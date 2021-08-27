Calendar0829 2021

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA & Tree Features,” will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TWO PUBLIC Hearings will be held Aug. 31, one at noon and one at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. Purpose: to solicit input of the proposed increase of 2021 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Program: Legislative Forum. For more information call (912) 687-1592.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.