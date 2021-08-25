Calendar0826 2021

Today

ä THERE WILL not be a Bulloch County Board of Education Work Session/Meeting on Thursday.

ä HARRY POTTER Scavenger Hunt will be held through Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ADULT CRAFT Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA & Tree Features,” will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TWO PUBLIC Hearings will be held Aug. 31, one at noon and one at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. Purpose: to solicit input of the proposed increase of 2021 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Sept. 2 via Zoom only. Invitations will be sent. Program, “The Nuclear Ship Savannah: 60 Years Old,” will be presented by Sheila Boone of the Georgia Historical Society.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.