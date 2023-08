Calendar0811 2023

Saturday

ä POETRY: SPOKEN Word Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä ANNUAL JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Family Reunion will be held Sunday at the Middleground Community House. Bring a covered dish to be served at 12:30 p.m. Please note change in location. For more information call Thomas Hendrix at (912) 536-7594.

Upcoming Events

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held Aug. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Event will be held Aug. 15at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club Interest Meeting will be held Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Family Tree Cleaning Up,” will be held Aug. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the tentative increase in the millage rate will be held by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 17, one at 9 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

ä SENIOR COFFEE & Bingo will be held Aug. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education to set the millage rate will be held Aug. 18 at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä FRIENDS OF the Library Book Craft Event will be held Aug. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Delia Mobley, executive director of Open Hearts Community Mission, as guest speaker. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Aug. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CLASS, “HOW to Use a Flash Drive,” will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “Dear Edward.” Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Name Changes in Genealogy,” will be held Aug. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

