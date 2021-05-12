Calendar0513 2021

Today

ä PUBLIC INFORMATION Meeting/Open House regarding the proposed pedestrian improvements for the S&S Greenway – Phase III will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Brooklet Elementary School.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish. Paper products will be provided.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Project will be available for pickup May 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held May 18 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.

ä BINGO will be held May 21 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.