Bulloch County Black History Month 2023

By DR. ENOLA G. MOSLEY

English teacher, Statesboro High School





When it comes to this hometown farm-boy turned educator, the term “pulling my chain” has no hidden meaning. Even before Coach Erk Russell, he pulled the game chain as a GSU Chain Crew member totaling 36 years, and he also pulled for Statesboro High.

In fact, his commitment to service is just as long as the chains that he stretched out or the many leadership hats that he has worn as he helped Bulloch County to score big in every area of education and minority opportunity. We applaud none other than Johnny Wesley Tremble, a community trail-blazer and noteworthy leader.

Tremble and his three siblings — Percell, Phyllis, and Deoratha — were born into a farming family. His parents John L. and Jewel Love Tremble financed their family through farming and his father’s “public job” (a city job). As a young boy, Tremble resented the relentless hard farm work, but in retrospection, he now sees its value.

Attending William James High School from fifth-12th grade, Tremble planned to avoid farming by attending a trade school; however, his father decreed that his son would go to college, prophesying that “Where there’s a will, there is a way,” and a way was made.

God opened up the heart of Wallis Cobb, who arranged for a loan from the Statesboro Rotary Club Scholarship Fund. To repay the loan, Tremble would return each weekend from Savannah State College (Blacks were not allowed to attend Georgia Southern at this time) to not only help out on the farm but to wait tables at the Forest Heights Country Club and Post 90 American Legion.

However, during his summers, he tripled his jobs. He worked on the farm, at the tobacco warehouse and at the T.E. Rushing Peanut Company, paying back loan after loan. What a heavy chain to pull, but he did it!





Going to Savannah State

From 1964-68, he repeated this routine until he graduated from Savannah State with his B.S. degree in Accounting; he has always loved math. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you . . . to give you an expected end.” And due to divine intervention, Tremble is the educator he is today. As he was awaiting his employment as an accountant at the newly-constructed Blackstone Foundry, starting in January 1969, Mr. Woodrow Wilson, then principal of the Willow Hill School, asked him to fill a temporary teaching position until Christmas of 1968. Needing the funds, Tremble agreed, but it was during this stint that he says, “I fell in love with teaching.” Wilson granted his request to finish out the school year, yet getting his teaching certification began his next chain of events.

To become a certified teacher, Tremble would have to complete 50 quarter hours of education courses at Georgia Southern College that had begun admitting minorities. He enrolled the summer of 1969. Thankfully, as God would have it, Grace Lambie, a college peer, introduced Tremble to A. J. Pattford, principal of the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, a school that was housed on Georgia Southern campus and was operated as a department of the School of Education.





First teaching job

Upon the recommendation of Gladys Waller, his education professor, Pattford hired Tremble for the 1969-70 school year as a graduate assistant whose duties included teaching at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School; fortunately, it would count toward his certification. But, more importantly, Tremble’s employment is historically the first time that a minority was hired into a professional field at Georgia Southern. Ten years later, which included a two-year GRAD assistantship, a six-year math position, and a two-year science position, he was principal.

Since Georgia Southern was endeavoring to recruit more minority teachers, Tremble recommended Agnes Young and later Louis Dotson joined the faculty. Thanks to Tremble, over the years Marvin Pittman’s faculty and student body became even more diverse. Truly, Tremble’s professional chain stretched out due to his father’s faith and God’s favor, growing one link at a time.

As time passed, more links to the Tremble chain were added and more reasons to laud this hometown educator. In 1980, with the support of GSU President Dr. Dale Lick and Carolyn Mandes, Tremble was appointed principal of Marvin Pittman, serving for 14 years. The school closed in 1998. Its closing began his career as principal of Langston Chapel Middle School for seven years. Tremble’s chain stretched to the college level as well. From 2005-15, he worked 10 years at GSU as a clinical supervisor. In addition, from 2015-20, he worked for five years as a clinical supervisor at Western Governors University, an online learning facility. The only job that he didn’t like was working two years earlier at a State Farm Insurance Agency; he was happy to return to education.





Retirement

Officially retiring in 2005, Tremble did not stop educating nor helping others. As great leaders do, they keep adding to their long chain of accolades. First, in 1987, he was the first minority to become a member of the Statesboro Rotary Club. In 1997, he received the Deen Day Service to Mankind Award. In 1998, when Marvin Pittman closed, he was named “Alumnus of the Year” by GSU’s College of Education. In 2005, the Athletic Complex at Langston Chapel Middle School was named the Johnny Tremble Athletic Complex, and after some new reconstruction, it was rededicated to him in 2022.

Next, in 2020, his church Magnolia Missionary Baptist awarded him the Levon Starling Jones Sr. Meritorious Service Award; he had taught Sunday school for over 35 years along with other roles. In addition, he was the first minority on the Statesboro Bulloch County Recreation Board of Directors; he was appointed by former Mayor Thurman Lanier.

For sure, Tremble has been serving our community for decades. He dedicated his time to education not only in a school house and in God’s house but in his own house as well. Supporting GSU’s Eagle Wing program, where host families provide a home-away-from-home atmosphere to various players, his family hosted Tracy Ham. Truly, Tremble linked all aspects of his life together, saying that God blessed him “to contribute toward reducing barriers in the Statesboro area community.”

His strong character carries over to his home life as well. His son Michael speaks highly of his dad.

“He is my biggest hero. He always gives me a positive prospective on life, and I am most proud,” he said. His other son Anthony says, “He is trustworthy, passionate, and cares about people.” Making the top of the list is his four grandchildren.

Ironically, he built his retirement home on the same farmland that he used to hate. Today, fully retired, he relaxes, volunteers as needed, and watches football games. He enjoys yard work, but his greatest enjoyment comes from relishing a PB&J sandwich and a glass of cold milk.

Tremble says, “God has been a major part of my life.”

Thanks for stretching out your educational chain, Mr. Tremble. Doing so has affected so many lives positively.



