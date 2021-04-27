Bulloch GOP Breakfast Club to resume monthly meetings

The Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club will convene at 8:30 Saturday morning, May 1, at the Parkwood RV campground banquet room, located at 12188 Highway 301 South.

The guest speaker will be Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown. A Portal native, Noel Brown, has worked with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office for more than 22 years and has served as Sheriff of Bulloch County since 2017. Prior to serving with the Sheriff’s Office, he worked with Georgia Southern University Police Department and is a United States Air Force veteran.

The breakfast line opens 8:15 a.m. and the cost is $10. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. All Republicans or conservative unaffiliated voters are encouraged to attend.

RSVP to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com

Seating will be limited to 100 attendees. For information call (912) 515-7141. The June speaker will be State Sen. Billy Hickman on the issue of the election reform bill and election integrity.