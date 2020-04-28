Bulloch COVID numbers standing still, remain at 34

Buloch County coronavirus numbers remain unchanged since Friday, which may be an indication that social distancing and sheltering at home are working.

As of noon Tuesday, there were still 34 county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two of those cases proved fatal, said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency director.

Since the virus first appeared in Bulloch County, only eight cases have required hospitalization, he said. Just one patient with the coronavirus was being cared for Tuesday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Bulloch County EMS had no change either – still at 17 probable positive and five confirmed positive transports. “We’re still holding steady,” he said.

Looking at frightening numbers in other cities and counties across the state and nation, Wynn says he is grateful that local numbers ate relatively low. He gives credit to Statesboro and Bulloch County leaders for “getting ahead” of the virus. He also attributes the lower numbers to residents who follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

“Statesboro’s City Council and Mayor Jonathan McCollar, and the Bulloch County Commission led by Chairman Roy Thompson, have done a good job” at taking early action, he said.

Promoting social distancing, limiting meetings and making virtual attendance possible by livestreaming the meetings has helped, as well as closing public access to offices and temporarily shuttering businesses deemed non-essential has also been beneficial, he said. “They have done a tremendous job.”

Individuals being conscientious has also helped, he said. “People following CDC guidelines hand washing, wearing masks and gloves, using sanitizer has all contributed to our lower numbers.”

Current status

Wynn said the current supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for first responders is sufficient for now and two personal care/nursing homes visited last week requested a second visit from the National Guard infection control teams. Willow Pond and Bethany “ requested to be out on rotation (for regular cleaning),”he said,

for COVID-19, according to Wynn. ”This is a new initiative being offered free of charge by the state

The Georgia Department of Health report Monday listed six area nursing homes reporting positive coronavirus cases: Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro – one staff member; Orchard Manor in Pulaski- two residents; Pleasantview in Metter – one staff member; Pruitt Health in Millen –two staff members; Pruitt Health in Swainsboro – one staff member; Syl-View in Sylvania-one staff member. Across Georgia, the totals are still on the increase: 24,551 positive cases (four percent Increase over Monday); 127,169 tests administered; 1,082 ICU admission; 4,778 up by eight percent since Monday): and 1,020 deaths. Also up by eight percent, Wynn said.

